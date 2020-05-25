The Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD) Colorguard, participates in an annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, May 25, 2020. Multiple Military installations around San Diego contributed to the ceremony, in order to properly honor all fallen service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emely D. Gonzalez)

