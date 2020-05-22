Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors Recite Oath in Times Square During Virtual Fleet Week New York [Image 4 of 4]

    Future Sailors Recite Oath in Times Square During Virtual Fleet Week New York

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    200522-N-ZG602-0004 NEW YORK, New York (May 22, 2020) In an historic event from Military Island in front of the Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York, 12 future Sailors from the Bronx, Brooklyn and central/northern New Jersey recited the Oath of Enlistment, May 22. The ceremony was broadcasted live on the Fleet Week New York Facebook page and Cmdr. Penny Glover, Commanding Officer, Navy Recruiting District New York was the official enlistment officer. As safety is the upmost priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, the future Sailors adhered to strict CDC social distance guidelines and wore protective masks during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Bruce Howard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors Recite Oath in Times Square During Virtual Fleet Week New York [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fwny2020

