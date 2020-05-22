Future Sailors Recite Oath in Times Square During Virtual Fleet Week New York

200522-N-ZG602-0003 NEW YORK, New York (May 22, 2020) In an historic event from Military Island in front of the Recruiting Station in Times Square as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York, 12 future Sailors from the Bronx, Brooklyn and central/northern New Jersey recited the Oath of Enlistment, May 22. The ceremony was broadcasted live on the Fleet Week New York Facebook page and Cmdr. Penny Glover, Commanding Officer, Navy Recruiting District New York was the official enlistment officer. As safety is the upmost priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, the future Sailors adhered to strict CDC social distance guidelines and wore protective masks during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Bruce Howard/Released)

