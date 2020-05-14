Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SFS honors fallen defenders during National Police Week [Image 1 of 5]

    56th SFS honors fallen defenders during National Police Week

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 56th Security Forces Squadron salute a U.S. flag during the Mayaguez Remembrance Ceremony May 14, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th SFS held the ceremony in remembrance of the loss of 18 Air Force security police members who perished while trying to save the crew of the S.S. Mayaguez nearly 35 years ago off the coast of Cambodia. Luke AFB along with bases across the U.S. Air Force host events during National Police Week to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook) 

    This work, 56th SFS honors fallen defenders during National Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

