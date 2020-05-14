56th SFS pays tribute to fallen defenders

Senior Airman Cody Poole, 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, holds a U.S. flag during the Mayaguez Retreat Ceremony May 14, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th SFS held the ceremony in remembrance of the loss of 18 Air Force security police members who perished while trying to save the crew of the S.S. Mayaguez nearly 35 years ago off the coast of Cambodia. Luke AFB along with bases across the U.S. Air Force, host events during National Police Week to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

