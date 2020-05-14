56th SFS honors fallen defenders during Police Week

Staff Sgts. Davison Clark and Roberto Apodaca, 56th Security Forces Squadron defenders, raise a U.S. flag during the Mayaguez Remembrance Ceremony May 14, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th SFS held the ceremony in remembrance of the loss of 18 Air Force security police members who perished while trying to save the crew of the S.S. Mayaguez nearly 35 years ago off the coast of Cambodia. Luke AFB along with bases across the U.S. Air Force host events during National Police Week to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

