Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

Lt. Col. Robert A. Bassett pictured at the Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. Bassett is an emergency medicine physician currently serving in an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force and is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo)

