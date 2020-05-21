Lt. Col. Robert A. Bassett pictured with his wife; Dr. Blair Hontz, son; Graham, and family Boxers; Olive and Norman. Bassett is currently serving in an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force that was assigned to Stamford, Connecticut. Bassett is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have been mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo)
Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response
