Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3]

    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Lt. Col. Robert A. Bassett pictured with his wife; Dr. Blair Hontz, son; Graham, and family Boxers; Olive and Norman. Bassett is currently serving in an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force that was assigned to Stamford, Connecticut. Bassett is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have been mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 09:12
    Photo ID: 6220200
    VIRIN: 200521-A-A1907-404
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MEDIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: MEDIA, PA, US
    Hometown: NEWTOWN, CT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response
    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response
    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    ARMEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    COVID-19
    COVID19ARMYRESERVE
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    AR-Medical Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT