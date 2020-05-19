Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

Lt. Col. Robert A. Bassett wore a family photo on his medical gown so patients at Stamford Hospital – Bennett Medical Center in Connecticut would know what he looked like without his personal protective equipment. Bassett is an emergency medicine physician currently serving in an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force and is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19.

