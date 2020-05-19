Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    Media, Penn. physician serves on the front lines of military COVID-19 response

    STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Lt. Col. Robert A. Bassett wore a family photo on his medical gown so patients at Stamford Hospital – Bennett Medical Center in Connecticut would know what he looked like without his personal protective equipment. Bassett is an emergency medicine physician currently serving in an Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force and is one of more than 1200 Army Reserve medical professionals that have mobilized as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 09:13
    VIRIN: 200514-A-A1907-056
    STAMFORD, CT, US 
    1CTCS
    U.S. Army
    Stamford
    COVID-19
    KillTheVirus
    USARMYCOVID19RESPONSE
    UAMTF
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    Task Force Northeast
    811-1

