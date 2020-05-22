Solider Honors and Continues her Grandfather's Legacy

Lieutenant Colonel (RET) Antonio Ayaay served as a Judge Adjutant General Officer in the Philippine Army during World War II. His granddaughter, Sergeant First Class Pamela Ayaay, currently serves as a Paralegal Specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve.



