    Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy

    KUWAIT

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Capt. Valencia Scott 

    335th Signal Command (T) (P)

    Sergeant First Class Pamela Ayaay holds a photo of her late grandfather, Lieutenant Colonel (RET) Antonio Ayaay, in front of the 160th Signal Brigade Equal Opportunity Board for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 05:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Valencia Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

