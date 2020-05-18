Sergeant First Class Pamela Ayaay holds a photo of her late grandfather, Lieutenant Colonel (RET) Antonio Ayaay, in front of the 160th Signal Brigade Equal Opportunity Board for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 05:07
|Photo ID:
|6220162
|VIRIN:
|200522-A-LQ674-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Valencia Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier Honors and Continues her Grandfather's Legacy
LEAVE A COMMENT