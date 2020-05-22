Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy

    KUWAIT

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Valencia Scott 

    335th Signal Command (T) (P)

    Lieutenant Colonel (RET) Antonio Ayaay served as a Judge Adjutant General Officer in the Philippine Army during World War II. His granddaughter, Sergeant First Class Pamela Ayaay, currently serves as a Paralegal Specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve. (Sgt. 1st Class Pamela Ayaay granted permission to release these photos.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 05:07
    Photo ID: 6220164
    VIRIN: 200522-A-LQ674-005
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 101.33 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Valencia Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy
    Soldier Honors and Continues Grandfather's Legacy
    Solider Honors and Continues her Grandfather's Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldier Honors and Continues her Grandfather's Legacy

    TAGS

    Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT