USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 18, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Mark Gabat, from Long Beach, Calif., takes a temperature reading aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

