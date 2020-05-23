USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2020) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Chase Davis, from San Bernadino, Calif., observes a monitor in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 04:17
|Photo ID:
|6220158
|VIRIN:
|200523-N-CU072-1076
|Resolution:
|3829x2549
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
