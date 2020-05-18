Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 3 of 17]

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Russell

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 18, 2020) Electrician Mate’s Fireman Gerson Castillo, from Kansas City, Kan., takes generator readings aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 04:17
    Photo ID: 6220146
    VIRIN: 200518-N-CU072-1191
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations
    USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Russell
    DDG 59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT