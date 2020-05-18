U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB-5’s Detail Diego Garcia support the U.S. Air Force

200520-N-BO270-0400 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 20, 2020) Builder Constructionman Benjamin Weinreich, from Mora, Minnesota, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Diego Garcia, uses non-shrink grout to patch concrete footing to prevent water from entering and damaging the concrete. U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are constructing Tension Fabric Structures in support of the U.S. Air Force at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett/Released)

