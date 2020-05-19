U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB-5’s Detail Diego Garcia support the U.S. Air Force

200520-N-BO270-0423 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 20, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Skylar Knight, from Corpus Christi, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Diego Garcia, creates tags for material to help track and provide and easier access for projects. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett/Released)

