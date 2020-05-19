U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB-5’s Detail Diego Garcia support the U.S. Air Force

200520-N-BO270-0424 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 20, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Keshawn Johnson, from Las Vegas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Diego Garcia, checks project material to ensure the quantities of material on hand are accurate. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Konnor Everett/Released)

