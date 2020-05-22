Members of the Hawaii National Guard, Maui Fire Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation work together to construct temporary shelters for residents of Maui County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wailuku, Hawaii, May 22, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 15:50
|Photo ID:
|6219995
|VIRIN:
|200522-Z-PI315-0212
|Resolution:
|6000x3728
|Size:
|14.27 MB
|Location:
|WAILUKU, HI, US
This work, Hawaii National Guard assemble temporary shelters during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
