Hawaii National Guard assemble temporary shelters during COVID-19 pandemic

Spc. Keanu Oliva, a Utilities Equipment Repair Specialist with Bravo Company, 1109th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard install a light fixture in a temporary shelter constructed for residents of Maui County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wailuku, Hawaii, May 22, 2020. Members of the Hawaii National Guard, Maui Fire Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation join forces to help assemble shelters at Waiale Park. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

