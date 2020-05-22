Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard assemble temporary shelters during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 3 of 12]

    Hawaii National Guard assemble temporary shelters during COVID-19 pandemic

    WAILUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Members of the Hawaii National Guard, Maui Fire Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation work together to construct temporary shelters for residents of Maui County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wailuku, Hawaii, May 22, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 15:52
    Photo ID: 6219986
    VIRIN: 200522-Z-PI315-0046
    Resolution: 6000x3662
    Size: 14.32 MB
    Location: WAILUKU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard assemble temporary shelters during COVID-19 pandemic [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Theresa Gualdarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

