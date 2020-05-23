200523-N-RF825-1228 PHILLIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently underway conducting routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6219976
|VIRIN:
|200523-N-RF825-1229
|Resolution:
|5712x3812
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
