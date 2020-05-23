USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200523-N-RF825-1146 PHILLIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently underway conducting routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

