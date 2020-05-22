Soldier Highlight: Eye on the Prize

U.S. Army Pfc. Waraporn Wangmulanklang, and Sgt. Joseph Lawrence, marksman team members of Company A, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stands in full kit in front of her company footprint at Union III, Iraq on May 22, 2020. Although their team was recently formed, these Soldiers have applied themselves consistently to minimize outside threats around Union III. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office.)

Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US