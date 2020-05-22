Soldier Highlight: Eye on the Prize

U.S. Army Pfc. Waraporn Wangmulanklang, a combat engineer with Company A, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, aims down the sight of her M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System in front of her company footprint at Union III, Iraq on May 22, 2020. Soldiers like Wangmulanklang are trained to spot threats at a distance and make the path for moving aircraft safe from outside threats. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office.)

