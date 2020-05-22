U.S. Army Pfc. Waraporn Wangmulanklang, a combat engineer with Company A, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stands in full kit in front of her company footprint at Union III, Iraq on May 22, 2020. Although she's only been in the Army for 15 months, Wangmulanklang has seen many successes; including being selected for the company marksman team and being chosen to deploy to Iraq. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 13:19 Photo ID: 6219966 VIRIN: 200522-A-XO050-0025 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.96 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Highlight: Eye on the Prize [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.