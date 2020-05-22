Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Highlight: Eye on the Prize [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldier Highlight: Eye on the Prize

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Waraporn Wangmulanklang, a combat engineer with Company A, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, stands in full kit in front of her company footprint at Union III, Iraq on May 22, 2020. Although she's only been in the Army for 15 months, Wangmulanklang has seen many successes; including being selected for the company marksman team and being chosen to deploy to Iraq. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office.)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 13:19
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Highlight: Eye on the Prize [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

