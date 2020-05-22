COVID-19 rapid testing at Muñiz Air National Guard Base

U.S. Senior Airman Milexie Mendoza, with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Gaurd, verifies personnel ID cards for the voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing for Puerto Rico National Guard members at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, May 22, 2020. In support of Puerto Rico Health Department efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the PRNG offered voluntary rapid tests for all members May 22-24. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
