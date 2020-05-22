Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 rapid testing at Muñiz Air National Guard Base [Image 11 of 16]

    COVID-19 rapid testing at Muñiz Air National Guard Base

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christie Vazquez, a public health technician with the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, cleans a clipboard during voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing for Puerto Rico National Guard members at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, May 22, 2020. In support of Puerto Rico Health Department efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the PRNG offered voluntary rapid tests for all members May 22-24. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 12:30
    Photo ID: 6219960
    VIRIN: 200522-Z-WT236-0026
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 25.85 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 rapid testing at Muñiz Air National Guard Base [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Readiness
    DOMOPS
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    rapid testing

