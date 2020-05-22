COVID-19 rapid testing at Muñiz Air National Guard Base

In support of Puerto Rico Health Department efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing for Puerto Rico National Guard personnel at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, May 22, 2020. The PRNG offered voluntary rapid tests for all members May 22-24. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
