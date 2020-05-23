Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 1st Lt. Trevarius R. Bowman - Dignified Transfer [Image 4 of 5]

    Army 1st Lt. Trevarius R. Bowman - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of 1st Lt. Trevarius R. Bowman, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, during a dignified transfer May 23, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020
