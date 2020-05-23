Army 1st Lt. Trevarius R. Bowman - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of 1st Lt. Trevarius R. Bowman, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, during a dignified transfer May 23, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

