Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Phuong Nguyen, a doctor with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Camp Pendleton, monitors symptoms of a Sailor assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during turnover with 3rd Medical Battalion staff. 3rd Medical Battalion Sailors and EMF Sailors are currently in Guam assisting Sailors with COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

