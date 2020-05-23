Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors [Image 2 of 4]

    Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman First Class Brian Yocum, assigned to 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts a medical check turnover with medical staff from Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Camp Pendleton. 3rd Medical Battalion Sailors and EMF Sailors are currently in Guam assisting Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 02:30
    Photo ID: 6219747
    VIRIN: 200523-M-RB959-1008
    Resolution: 5599x3777
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors
    Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors
    Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors
    Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    corpsman
    turnover
    7th Fleet
    nurse
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Naval Base Guam
    Marines
    3rd Medical Battalion
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    provider
    quarantine
    III MEF
    USS Roosevelt
    TFMED
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71)
    emf
    TF MED
    3d MLG
    CVN-71
    isolation
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID
    COVID19USMC
    3dMedBn
    medical checks
    TF Medical
    expeditionary field hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT