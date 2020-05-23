Task Force Medical Staff Conduct Turnover with Expeditionary Field Hospital Sailors

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Caroline Kivisto, left, a nurse assigned to 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts a medical check turnover with Lt. Courtney Dobry, a nurse with Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Camp Pendleton. 3rd Medical Battalion Sailors and EMF Sailors are currently in Guam assisting Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with COVID-19 mitigation efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

