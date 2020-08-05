Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Guam

Seaman Cade Ambeau of the Coast Guard Cutter Kiska (WPB 1336) documents vessels during a maritime domain awareness operations off the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands May 8, 2020. The crew concluded a successful 18-day patrol in support of counter-Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and regional security operations in Northern Marianas and Western Pacific, in mid-May. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by USCGC Kiska/Released)
