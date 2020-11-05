Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska patrols off Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands [Image 1 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska patrols off Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kiska (WPB 1336) patrols off the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands May 11, 2020. The crew concluded a successful 18-day patrol in support of counter-Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and regional security operations in Northern Marianas and Western Pacific, in mid-May. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by USCGC Kiska/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6219616
    VIRIN: 200511-G-GO214-5821
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 113.64 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Kiska patrols off Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska patrols off Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska patrols off Guam
    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Northern Mariana Islands
    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Guam
    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conduct patrol off Guam
    Coast Guard Cutter Kiska conducts patrol off Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    fisheries
    Indo-Pacific
    IUU
    Island-class
    We Are D14

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT