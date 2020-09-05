Coast Guard Cutter Kiska patrols off Guam

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kiska (WPB 1336) patrols off Guam May 9, 2020. The crew concluded a successful 18-day patrol in support of counter-Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and regional security operations in Northern Marianas and Western Pacific, in mid-May. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by USCGC Kiska/Released)

