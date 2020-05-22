Vice President Mike Pence's Presidential Motorcade Departs Dobbins ARB

Vice President Mike Pence's presidential motorcade departs the airfield on Dobbins Air Reserve Base under close surveillance in Marietta, Ga., May 22, 2020. Security is always a top priority for heads of state or government officials and often include armored vehicles, counter-assault teams, Secret Service agents, medical support personnel and more.
(U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Bertrice Smith)
