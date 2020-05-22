Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Mike Pence's Presidential Motorcade Departs Dobbins ARB [Image 6 of 6]

    Vice President Mike Pence's Presidential Motorcade Departs Dobbins ARB

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith 

    201st Regional Support Group

    Vice President Mike Pence's presidential motorcade departs the airfield on Dobbins Air Reserve Base under close surveillance in Marietta, Ga., May 22, 2020. Security is always a top priority for heads of state or government officials and often include armored vehicles, counter-assault teams, Secret Service agents, medical support personnel and more.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Capt. Bertrice Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Mike Pence's Presidential Motorcade Departs Dobbins ARB [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Bertrice Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

