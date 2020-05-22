Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Georgia Since Reopening

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Georgia Since Reopening

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith 

    201st Regional Support Group

    Vice President Mike Pence waves to the crowd as he deplanes Air Force Two on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., May 22, 2020. This is the first official visit by the White House to Georgia since Governor Brian Kemp reopened the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 17:43
    Photo ID: 6219618
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-JA428-007
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Air Force Two Salute
    &quot;Welcome Mr. Vice President&quot;
    A Friendly Wave from Vice President Pence
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Georgia Since Reopening
    &quot;Welcome to Dobbins Air Reserve Base Sir&quot;
    Vice President Mike Pence's Presidential Motorcade Departs Dobbins ARB

    Georgia
    Vice President Mike Pence
    Governor Brian Kemp
    COVID-19

