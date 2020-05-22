Vice President Mike Pence waves to the crowd as he deplanes Air Force Two on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., May 22, 2020. This is the first official visit by the White House to Georgia since Governor Brian Kemp reopened the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 17:43 Photo ID: 6219618 VIRIN: 220520-Z-JA428-007 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.11 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Georgia Since Reopening [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Bertrice Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.