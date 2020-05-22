Vice President Mike Pence returns a salute from Col. Craig McPike, commander of the 94th Airlift Wing on Dobbins Air Reserve Base May 22, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. It is custom for the White House to fly into the base whenever they visit the state of Georgia on official visits.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith)

