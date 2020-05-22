Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Welcome to Dobbins Air Reserve Base Sir" [Image 5 of 6]

    &quot;Welcome to Dobbins Air Reserve Base Sir&quot;

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith 

    201st Regional Support Group

    Vice President Mike Pence returns a salute from Col. Craig McPike, commander of the 94th Airlift Wing on Dobbins Air Reserve Base May 22, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. It is custom for the White House to fly into the base whenever they visit the state of Georgia on official visits.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bertrice Smith)

