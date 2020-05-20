Recruits participate in firefighting and damage control training inside USS Chief Fire Fighter Trainer as part of the hands-on learning at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Amy Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 17:10 Photo ID: 6219627 VIRIN: 200520-N-NO492-6074 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.95 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.