Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training

Recruits participate in firefighting and damage control training inside USS Chief Fire Fighter Trainer as part of the hands-on learning at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Amy Johnson)
Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 17:10
Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
