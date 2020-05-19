Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruits Train on Rack Stowage [Image 4 of 8]

    Recruits Train on Rack Stowage

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    A recruits practices how to properly make her rack at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000
    recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Aiko Bongolan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 17:10
    Photo ID: 6219623
    VIRIN: 200519-N-NO492-3048
    Resolution: 6784x4384
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits Train on Rack Stowage [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Recruits Train on Rack Stowage
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Marching On
    Marching On
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    We Forge Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT