Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits participate in firefighting and damage control training inside USS Chief Fire Fighter Trainer as part of the hands-on learning at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Karra Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 17:10
    Photo ID: 6219621
    VIRIN: 200520-N-NO492-7233
    Resolution: 2861x1918
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Recruits Train on Rack Stowage
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training
    Marching On
    Marching On
    Recruits Participate in Firefighting Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marching
    RTC
    Recruits
    Navy Bootcamp
    We Forge Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT