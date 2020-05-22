Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4]

    NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg 

    New York National Guard

    Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the New York National Guard, holds a Memorial Day weekend remembrance ceremony to honor fallen members of the New York Army and Air National Guard at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Latham, N.Y., May 22, 2020. Members of the National Guard senior staff conducted the ceremony with appropriate personal protective equipment and using social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was recorded and broadcast later in the day on social media for the force. (U.S. National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 16:37
    Photo ID: 6219599
    VIRIN: 200522-Z-DE820-0012
    Resolution: 3421x2496
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by COL Richard Goldenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day
    NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day
    NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day
    NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard marks Memorial Day with special pandemic ceremony

    TAGS

    Remembrance Ceremony
    Wreath laying
    New York National Guard
    Memorial Day
    JFHQ
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT