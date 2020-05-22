NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day

Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the New York National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. David Piwowarski, the New York Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor, present a wreath and render honors during a Memorial Day weekend remembrance ceremony to honor fallen members of the New York Army and Air National Guard at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Latham, N.Y., May 22, 2020. Members of the National Guard senior staff conducted the ceremony with appropriate personal protective equipment and using social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was recorded and broadcast later in the day on social media for the force. (U.S. National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg)

