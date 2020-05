NY National Guard Marks Memorial Day

Army Maj. Josh Heimroth, the executive officer for the Adjutant General for the New York National Guard, reads the names of fallen Soldiers and Airmen from the past year during the Memorial Day weekend remembrance ceremony at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Latham, N.Y., May 22, 2020. Members of the National Guard senior staff conducted the ceremony with appropriate personal protective equipment and using social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was recorded and broadcast later in the day on social media for the force. (U.S. National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg)

