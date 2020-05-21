Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time [Image 3 of 4]

    Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Military donors sit while donating blood at the Global Reach Deployment Center warehouse May 21, 2020, on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Despite COVID-19, more than 35 members of Team Travis volunteered to donate blood during the national blood shortage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:07
    Photo ID: 6219506
    VIRIN: 200521-F-XH170-1031
    Resolution: 6340x4227
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
