Military donors sit while donating blood at the Global Reach Deployment Center warehouse May 21, 2020, on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Despite COVID-19, more than 35 members of Team Travis volunteered to donate blood during the national blood shortage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6219506
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-XH170-1031
|Resolution:
|6340x4227
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS
