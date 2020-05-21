Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time [Image 2 of 4]

    Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Laurence Pierre, 921st Contingency Response Squadron, watches as vials of blood is taken from his donation at the Global Reach Deployment Center warehouse May 21, 2020, on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. More than 30 pints of blood were donated during the blood drive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 15:07
    Photo ID: 6219505
    VIRIN: 200521-F-XH170-1041
    Resolution: 7523x5015
    Size: 9.68 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    life-saving
    Blood
    blood donation
    American red cross
    donations

