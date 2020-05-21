A box filled with pints of blood at the Global Reach Deployment Center warehouse May 21, 2020, on Travis Air Force Base, Calif. More than 30 pints of blood were donated during the blood drive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6219504
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-XH170-1021
|Resolution:
|5200x3467
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Devil Raiders, Team Travis provide life-saving donations during critical time [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT