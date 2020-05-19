Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EC-130J Pilot [Image 7 of 7]

    EC-130J Pilot

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    A pilot from the 193rd Special Operations Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, maintains his distance from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing as he flies an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft during a flight May 19, 2020. This flight was part of Operation American Resolve flyover of medical facilities in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential missions personnel serving in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 13:30
    Photo ID: 6219354
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-IM339-0100
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.07 MB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130J Pilot [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EC-130J Pilot
    EC-130J Pilot
    EC-130J Pilot
    EC-130J Pilot
    EC-130J Pilot
    EC-130J Pilot
    EC-130J Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Flyover
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Commando Solo
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Middletown
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    EC-130J
    PANG
    193rd SOW
    PAANG
    193 SOW
    Operations American Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT